Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Prim

Primpicture

This is Prim. She is a very young spayed 7-year-old Brown Tabby who has lived at the SPCA for over 80 days.

She came in with her kittens and all of them have been adopted out now. She is a very sweet kitty would love nothing more than to provide you with lots of cuddles. She would be a great companion for someone who has a quiet home as she can be shy at times. The more you get to know her, the more her personality shines. Prim is an independent cat that doesn't mind if you are busy at times, she doesn't mind entertaining herself as she loves to lay in the sunlight. She can't wait to find a comfortable home to be loved fur-ever.

Prims Feline-ality is a love bug. "She seeks affection, petting, purrs, quiet times and togetherness". 

If you are interested in adopting Prim please email the Orillia Animal Centre at orillia@ontariospca.ca

