Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Rod

This week's Pure Country Pet:

Rod is a 13 week old male lion head bunny, he loves to bounce around and eat all his greens and hay. Rod is extremely friendly and likes the company of other bunnies. He is looking for a new home to call his own, if you're looking to add a little bunny to your home please contact the Orillia Animal Centre.

Ontario SPCA Orillia Animal Centre, 467 West St N, Orillia, ON L3V 5G1

Phone: 705-325-1304 Fax: 705-325-1027

www.ontariospca.ca/orillia

Support your OSPCA:

You are cordially invited to cutest event of the year

Event details...

What is it: It's a puppy shower!

When: online from April 5-April 20

How do I participate: we have created a wish list with REN'S PETS, the link is below and all the puppies favorite things that they will need when they move out are on the list! every item purchased will be delivered directly to them...it's that easy...woof

Link: https://bit.ly/3KvPFqx

To save on the shipping you can select pick up at store. All purchases can be issued a gift in kind tax receipt as well

Albert, Arthur, Abigail, Annabelle and Agnes are SO excited!!