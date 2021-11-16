Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Stewie

Stewie, is a 2 year old neutered male. He is a domestic short haired cat, with white fur and only a small amount of grey. Stewie loves to be pet, and he is a very outgoing kitty who loves attention and treats. He is looking for a home where he is the only kitty as he doesn't want to share your love. Stewie is a very sweet and affectionate cat, all of the staff at the Orillia animal shelter absolutely adore him and his funny personality.

His feline-ality is a Side Kick, " Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. "

If you like Stewie, and think he may be the puurfect fit for you please contact the Orillia Animal Centre today.

Due to Covid the Centre is not open to the public, however all adoptions are over the phone, email, and zoom. If you are interested in adopting the handsome Stewie, please email them at orillia@ontariospca.ca