Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Stewie

stewie

Stewie, is a 2 year old neutered male. He is a domestic short haired cat, with white fur and only a small amount of grey. Stewie loves to be pet, and he is a very outgoing kitty who loves attention and treats. He is looking for a home where he is the only kitty as he doesn't want to share your love. Stewie is a very sweet and affectionate cat, all of the staff at the Orillia animal shelter absolutely adore him and his funny personality.

His feline-ality is a Side Kick, " Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. "

If you like Stewie, and think he may be the puurfect fit for you please contact the Orillia Animal Centre today.

Due to Covid the Centre is not open to the public, however all adoptions are over the phone, email, and zoom. If you are interested in adopting the handsome Stewie, please email them at orillia@ontariospca.ca

 

    Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Babe

    Babe is a affectionate 2 year old female kitty she has beautiful brown tabby with white markings, who is waiting at the Orillia SPCA Animal Shelter for a place to call HOME.
    Meet this week's Pure Country Pets - Toby and Simba

    This week's Pure Country Pets are Toby and Simba. Toby is a 2.5 year old neutered male and Simba is a 4.5 year old neutered male. Having lived their whole lives together, they are looking for a home that has room for two.
    Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Arthur

    Arthur is a handsome 2.5 year old neutered male he is a super sweet kitty and is looking for his new home. Arthur looking for a home where he is the only fur baby in the house, and preferably an adult only home
    Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Opal

    Opal is a sweet grey tabby kitty who is currently waiting at the Orillia OSPCA animal shelter for her fur-ever family. Learn more about Opal at the link. Pure Country Pets is brought to you by Wavemaker Pool Spa Showroom in Orillia.
    Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Pepper

    Pepper is a young adult spayed female bunny. She is looking for a home where she can be primarily free ranged in the house, she is litter trained and ready for her new home. Learn more at the link.
    Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Jasper

    This week's Pure Country Pet is a two year old neutered male kitty named Jasper, who loves treats and toy mice - and is waiting at the Orillia SPCA Centre for a fur-ever family.
    Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Isaac

    Isaac is this week's Pure Country Pet - and he is currently waiting at the Orillia OSPCA animal shelter for a fur-ever family to take him home and love him.
    Meet this week's Pure Country Pets - Barry and Brian

    Meet Barry and Brian. They are rats - Dumbo Siamese rats - who are less than a year old. Don't let the name fool you, they are smart rates, extremely outgoing, and they love to be pet and to get snacks too.
    Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Bailey

    This week's Pure Country pet is Bailey, a cuddly kitty who loves kisses. She is a 4 and a half year old spayed female, with beautiful white and grey fur that is short, and as soft as a bunny's fur
