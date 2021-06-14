Meet this week's Pure Country Pets - Barry and Brian

This weeks Pure Country pets are Barry and Brian the bonded rat brothers.

Barry and Brian are smart rats who love a good snack.

Both are Dumbo Siamese rats, and they are both under a year old. They are extremely outgoing rats who do everything together, they cuddle all night and eat all their snacks together during the day. Barry and Brian are very friendly and enjoy being pet, they are a bonded pair which means they need to be adopted together. Brian and Barry are looking for a home where they will be handled daily and given all the love and treats they deserve.

Due to the Covid pandemic, the Centre is not open to the public, however adoptions are being done by phone, email, and zoom. If you are interested in adopting the brothers Barry and Brian, please reach out to them by email at orillia@ontariospca.ca

Support the OSPCA and the animals they care for

Sweat for Pets is a virtual fundraiser in support of programs and services provided by the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. Funds raised through Sweat for Pets support life-changing work to give animals in need a second chance and support the work we are doing in communities across Ontario.

Whether you have a furry family member at home or just love animals, it’s time to get active with the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s Sweat for Pets virtual fundraiser.

Are you up for the challenge? Visit sweatforpets.ca to register, donate and change the lives of animals in need across Ontario.