Meet this week's Pure Country Pets - Cupcake and her kittens

Meet Cupcake and her kitties - Sprinkles, Sugar, Pudding, Marshmallow and Candy!

National Cupcake Day is coming up, in support of SPCA's, Humane Societies and rescues across Canada. However, like many fundraisers, it looks a little different in 2021. This year, to keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are asking Canadians to raise funds for animals in need in their community by baking a difference at home with our virtual cupcake decorating contest.

Fire up your oven and get ready for a bake off! You can show off your cupcake decorating talents for the National Cupcake Day Decorating Contest, presented by Milk-Bone® and Robin Hood®. Visit nationalcupcakeday.ca to register, fundraise and submit a photo of your cupcake creation for a chance to win some great prizes. Together, we can sprinkle the love for animals in need across Canada!

By taking part in National Cupcake Day and raising funds for the participating animal organization of your choice, you are providing urgently needed care and shelter for homeless animals - like Cupcake and her five babies: Sprinkles, Sugar, Pudding, Marshmallow and Candy.



Cupcake was a stray cat who was brought to a local veterinary hospital by a kind citizen who had found the cat in labour outside their home and brought her in to deliver her kittens. When the cat began having complications, her caretaker rushed her to a veterinary hospital but was unable to cover the cost of the life-saving surgery Cupcake needed.



That's when the Ontario SPCA Orillia Animal Centre got involved to try to save Cupcake and her kittens. Despite her grave condition, Cupcake pulled through. She and her five kittens are now recovering in foster care and they are growing stronger with each passing day. For more information on adopting Cupcake, a kitten, or any other Fur-ever friend, call or get in touch with the Orilla SPCA through the OSPCA website.



"National Cupcake Day is the sweetest day of the year, and we need your help to support vulnerable animals across Canada," says Carol Beard, Manager, Ontario SPCA Orillia Animal Centre. "We're challenging you to a bake off, so pre-heat those ovens and get ready to show off your cupcake decorating talents."



