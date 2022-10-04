Meet this week's Pure Country Pets - Fella & Spot

Meet Fella & Spot.

They are bonded 8-month-old Abyssinian Guinea pig brothers. They have been living their best life at the SPCA in Orillia but they are currently looking for a new home to call their own.

They love to run and scurry around their little home. They love getting treats and will squeak in delight when they see them coming. They can be a little timid at first but eventually don’t mind being picked up and loved on. They have the most adorable little faces and noses that we know you won’t be able to resist booping!

If you think that you can provide them with a ‘fur’ever home, please call or e-mail the Orillia center at Orillia@ontariospca.ca.

Here's how you can help animals in need

The annual Whiskers ‘N Wags Auction Gala will take place on Saturday November 12th in the Silvernightengale Ballroom at Casino Rama. For more information on sponsorships, donations or tickets please email cbeard@ontariospca.ca

Get active for animals in need by participating in Sweat for Pets! Getting involved is simple: Choose your challenge, collect funds and change animals` lives! Register or donate today at sweatforpets.ca

The Ontario SPCA has launched their first provincie wide Draws for Paws 50/50 lottery - details at ontariospcalottery.ca.