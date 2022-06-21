iHeartRadio
Meet this week's Pure Country Pets - Mocha and Caramel

Mocha and Caramel are beautiful guinea pigs - they are both four year old females and are bonded sisters - which means these beauties are looking for a home together. They would also life to be handled every day.  

Both Mocha and Caramel love to sing they also enjoy eating a lot of hay, and veggies. Vitamin C treats or vitamin C water drops are extremely important for all guinea pigs. 

If you think these cuties would be a good fit in your home please call or email the Orillia Animal Centre. 

Due to Covid the Centre is not open to the public, however all adoptions are over the phone, email, and zoom. If you are interested in adopting these beautiful guinea pigs please email them at orillia@ontariospca.ca.

