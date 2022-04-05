iHeartRadio
Meet this week's Pure Country Pets - Pastelli and Heydew

Pastelli and Heydew are waiting at the Orillia OSPCA  Animal Centre for a new family.

Pastelli is a Conure and Heydew is a Lovebird. Both are males around 5 years of age, and are a bonded pair. They have been living with each other for years and really enjoy each others company.

Their colouring is absolutely beautiful and they love to sing all day, everyday. The staff love them and their funny personalities.

They are available for adoption at the Orillia Animal Centre, They are looking for a home with someone who has had previous bird experience. If you think they'd be a good fit into your home please contact the Orillia Animal Centre and they can sing with you.  

Due to Covid the Centre is not open to the public, however all adoptions are over the phone, email, and zoom. If you are interested in adopting cute Sweetie and Snowflake, please email orillia@ontariospca.ca

