Meet this week's Pure Country Pets - Pete and Jake

Jason and Carey highlight this week's Pure Country pets are Pete and Jake (listen below)

Pete is a female cockatiel that is 2.5 years old and she is housed with her "brother" Jake, he is a 3-year-old budgie.

They are inseparable and love each other very much. They like to groom each other and sing to each other; Pete is bigger than her brother however he is older than her. They are looking for a home where they can sing to you in the morning and talk to each other at night.

If you think they'd be a good fit into your family please call the Orillia animal Centre at 705-325-1304.

Due to Covid our Centre is not open to the public, however all adoptions are over the phone, email, and zoom. If you are interested in adopting Pete and Jake please email us at orillia@ontariospca.ca.