Meet this week's Pure Country Pets - Pete and Jake

Pete and Jake

Jason and Carey highlight this week's Pure Country pets are Pete and Jake (listen below)  

Pete is a female cockatiel that is 2.5 years old and she is housed with her "brother" Jake, he is a 3-year-old budgie.

They are inseparable and love each other very much. They like to groom each other and sing to each other; Pete is bigger than her brother however he is older than her. They are looking for a home where they can sing to you in the morning and talk to each other at night. 

If you think they'd be a good fit into your family please call the Orillia animal Centre at 705-325-1304. 

Due to Covid our Centre is not open to the public, however all adoptions are over the phone, email, and zoom. If you are interested in adopting Pete and Jake please email us at orillia@ontariospca.ca

  • PCP Peaches

    Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Peaches

    This week's Pure Country Pet is Peaches. Peaches is a beautiful 6-year-old spayed female cat with gorgeous black fur, and a big personality waiting for her fur-ever family at the OSPCA Orillia Animal Centre. 
  • pcp Daisy

    Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Daisy

    If you are looking for a fur-ever friend, please consider adoption from one of the OSPCA or Humane Society Animal Shelters in our region - here's one of the dogs available at the Orillia Animal Shelter.
  • IMG_4735

    Meet this week's Pure Country Pet - Bailey

    This week's Pure Country Pet is Bailey - you can meet him and learn more about National Cupcake Day. Here's a hint - both are pretty sweet!
