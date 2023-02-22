iHeartRadio
Meet this week's Pure Country Pets - Phil, Willy and Sam


Iintroducing Phil, Willy & Sam.

They arrived to the Orillia Centre on Ground Hog Day, so it was only fitting that they were named after famous Ground Hogs.

They are 8-week-old Abyssinian male Guinea Pigs, who have adorable, curly, golden-brown fur. They love to run around their enclosure and play with their toys. Fresh fruit & veggies are an important part of their diet and get very excited and squeak with delight when they see you coming with treats. Their diet also consists of pellets, a variety of hay & vitamin C drops for their water. Guinea Pigs can be very interactive pets if they are handled gently and often. They require a comfortable space big enough to run & play.

They are located at Rens Pet Shop in Orillia, if you are interested in meeting them in person.

If you think they are a match for you, please contact the Orillia Centre at Orillia@ontariospca.ca.  

