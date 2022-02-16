Meet this Week's Pure Country Pets - Snowflake and Sweetie.

Sweetie is a 3 year old spayed female dwarf bunny and Snowflake is a 3 year old neutered male Holland lop bunny.

They absolutely adore eachother, they like to clean each other and nap together - and should be adopted as a pair. They are looking for a home where we can primarily be a free-range bunnies in the house, they are mostly litter trained however they do have the odd accident out of the litter box.

Snowflake and Sweetie love to run around and play with their toys; They both enjoy being pet and Snowflake loves to be picked up.

If you think they'd be a good fit with you and your family, please contact the Orillia Animal Centre

Due to Covid the Centre is not open to the public, however all adoptions are over the phone, email, and zoom. If you are interested in adopting cute Sweetie and Snowflake, please email orillia@ontariospca.ca