Meet this week's Pure Country Pets - Snowflake and Sweetie

This Week's Pure Country Pets are Snowflake and Sweetie,

Sweetie and Snowflake are sweet bunnies who need to be adopted together. Sweetie is a 3 year old spayed female dwarf bunny and Snowflake is a 3 year old neutered male Holland lop bunny. They absolutely adore each other; they like to clean each other and nap together. They are looking for a home where they can primarily be free-range bunnies in the house, and they are mostly litter trained.

Snowflake and Sweetie love to run around and play with their toys; They both enjoy being pet and Snowflake loves to be picked up.

If you think they'd be a good fit with you and your family, please contact the Orillia Animal Centre

Due to Covid the Centre is not open to the public, however all adoptions are over the phone, email, and zoom. If you are interested in adopting cute Sweetie and Snowflake, please contact them by email at: orillia@ontariospca.ca