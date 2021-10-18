Meet this week's Pure Country Pets

Toby and Simba are a bonded sibling pair. Toby is a 2.5 year old neutered male and Simba is a 4.5 year old neutered male.

They have lived together their whole lives and are looking for a home together. Simba is a domestic short hair with brown tabby and white markings, Toby is also a domestic short hair with black and white markings. They both have great personalities and do everything together - They play, eat and even nap together. Toby and Simba are looking for a new home to call their own, where they can lay in the sun and eat treats. Simba is a little bit more outgoing, but together they are the best team.

If you think they would be a great fit into your family please contact the Orillia Animal Centre today.

Due to Covid the Centre is not open to the public, however all adoptions are over the phone, email, and zoom. If you are interested in adopting the beautiful pair Simba and Toby, please email us at orillia@ontariospca.ca

