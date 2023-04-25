iHeartRadio
C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Pure Country Pet of the week - Meet Zorro


zorro

This is Zorro.

He is an 8-year-old male Boxer cross, who has been at the centre since March, and he's not really sure why?

Zorro is a big, sweet, funny, goofball who likes to be close and cuddle, althought sometimes he doesn’t know personal space. He can’t understand why humans wouldn't  want a 65-pound lap dog!

Zorro doesn’t like to be left alone, so he is in desperate need of a human that he can hang out with all the time. He's a very good boy in the car & loves going for rides. He would love to be someone’s only fur baby as cats get him too excited and he's never lived with dogs before.

Zorro I has separation anxiety, but he doesn’t know what that is; he just loves people and it makes him sad when he can’t be with them. He loves going for walks & he can teach you how to play a mean game of fetch.

So, if you are looking for a cool dog to hang out with and need a bit of extra furry love in your life, Zorro may be your guy! Please email all interest  to Orillia@ontariospca.ca  

7
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P9 Footer Group

P9 Static URL

P9 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest / Request Line: 705 792-2000

Office Line: 705-722-5429

Website

Instagram