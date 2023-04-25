Pure Country Pet of the week - Meet Zorro

This is Zorro.

He is an 8-year-old male Boxer cross, who has been at the centre since March, and he's not really sure why?

Zorro is a big, sweet, funny, goofball who likes to be close and cuddle, althought sometimes he doesn’t know personal space. He can’t understand why humans wouldn't want a 65-pound lap dog!

Zorro doesn’t like to be left alone, so he is in desperate need of a human that he can hang out with all the time. He's a very good boy in the car & loves going for rides. He would love to be someone’s only fur baby as cats get him too excited and he's never lived with dogs before.

Zorro I has separation anxiety, but he doesn’t know what that is; he just loves people and it makes him sad when he can’t be with them. He loves going for walks & he can teach you how to play a mean game of fetch.

So, if you are looking for a cool dog to hang out with and need a bit of extra furry love in your life, Zorro may be your guy! Please email all interest to Orillia@ontariospca.ca