Rocky is waiting for a new family at the Orillia SPCA

Meet Rocky.

He's a four-year-old Labrador cross.

The staff at the Orillia SPCA Animal Centre says he is a really sweet boy, who loves attention. Not only does he like hanging out by their side, but he loves a good snuggle.

Rocky has been at the Orillia Centre for a while now because he come to them with a really bad ear infection. He received great care and was put on medication to address the issue. Staff say he is much better now and ready to find his fur-ever home.

Rocky has been trained to sit, shake a paw and he loves to fetch toys. In fact he loves his toys and the staff think that having a toy box of his own would be a dream for him. He loves going on car rides, so if you are looking for a car ride buddy - he's your guy. The ideal placement would be with a female owner, with no children. Sometimes it takes him a minute or two to get used to new people but once he does he will be your bestest friend He just loves hanging with the girls at the centre - and they say he is a big loveable goofball - but you can be the judge of that.

If you'd like to meet Rocky, please contact the Orillia Centre at Orillia@ontariospca.ca.