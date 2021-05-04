Sweat for Pets in support of the OSPCA and Humane Society

Sweat for Pets is a virtual fundraiser in support of programs and services provided by the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. Funds raised through Sweat for Pets support life-changing work to give animals in need a second chance and support the work we are doing in communities across Ontario.

Whether you have a furry family member at home or just love animals, it’s time to get active with the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s Sweat for Pets virtual fundraiser. The five-week Sweat for Pets campaign kicks off on May 25 and inspires participants to get active while raising funds in support of vulnerable animals across Ontario.

Are you up for the challenge? Visit sweatforpets.ca to register, donate and change the lives of animals in need across Ontario.