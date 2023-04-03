Yard waste pick up starts this week in Simcoe County

The County of Simcoe’s popular curbside Leaf and Yard Waste Collection program is set to start April 10 in Zone One, running until the end of the week of May 29. These bi-weekly collections include leaves, grass, branches (sized and bundled appropriately), and other appropriately prepared garden waste. Residents are reminded to use kraft paper yard waste bags, compostable bags, cardboard boxes, or open-ended rigid containers when placing leaf and yard waste at their regular collection point.

Materials for collection should be placed curbside by 7 a.m. on Monday of the collection week for each area. Collection will occur during the week, not necessarily on residents’ regular collection day. To determine your collection zone, please refer to the 2023 Waste Management Calendar. The schedule is also available on the Simcoe County Collects App, which is free to download from the App Store or Google Play.

Spring 2023 leaf and yard waste will be collected throughout the week in each zone as follows:

Zone One

April 10, 2023

April 24, 2023

May 8, 2023

May 22, 2023

Zone Two

April 17, 2023

May 1, 2023

May 15, 2023

May 29, 2023

Leaf and yard waste collection will also occur in July and October.

This schedule and program does not apply to the cities of Barrie and Orillia.