iHeartRadio
C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Yard waste pick up starts this week in Simcoe County


gardening-4978206_960_720

The County of Simcoe’s popular curbside Leaf and Yard Waste Collection program is set to start April 10 in Zone One, running until the end of the week of May 29. These bi-weekly collections include leaves, grass, branches (sized and bundled appropriately), and other appropriately prepared garden waste. Residents are reminded to use kraft paper yard waste bags, compostable bags, cardboard boxes, or open-ended rigid containers when placing leaf and yard waste at their regular collection point.

Materials for collection should be placed curbside by 7 a.m. on Monday of the collection week for each area. Collection will occur during the week, not necessarily on residents’ regular collection day. To determine your collection zone, please refer to the 2023 Waste Management Calendar. The schedule is also available on the Simcoe County Collects App, which is free to download from the App Store or Google Play.

Spring 2023 leaf and yard waste will be collected throughout the week in each zone as follows:

Zone One

April 10, 2023

April 24, 2023

May 8, 2023

May 22, 2023

Zone Two

April 17, 2023

May 1, 2023

May 15, 2023

May 29, 2023

Leaf and yard waste collection will also occur in July and October.

This schedule and program does not apply to the cities of Barrie and Orillia.

7
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P9 Footer Group

P9 Static URL

P9 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest / Request Line: 705 792-2000

Office Line: 705-722-5429

Website

Instagram