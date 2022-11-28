The Keep Life Wild Radiothon will help to raise vital funds to support RVH’s planned expansion so they can continue to provide world-class, life-saving care close to home for our booming population, as well as its plans to build a health centre for the future, with a focus on these areas of care:

Cancer

Stroke

Cardiac

Critical Care

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU

The last 19 months, has put even more of a spotlight on the importance of investing and supporting advancing healthcare. In our region, it has particularly highlighted the importance of continuing to ensure exceptional patient care is always available at RVH, in the moments that matter most.

To Donate

Before or after December 7th:

Supporters can make a donation NOW until December 31 at:

www.keeplifewild.ca/radio

By calling the RVH Foundation directly at (705) 739-5600.

E-transfer foundation@rvh.on.ca

On December 7th:

MATCHING GIFTS

Every donation made today will be TRIPLED.

Two wildly generous donors have offered to match donations made today.

Every dollar donated to RVH today will be TRIPLED.

That means a $20 donation becomes $60.

Your money goes three times as far today.

Brent and Mary-Anne Frith’s $100,000 matched gift

For Brent and Mary-Anne Frith, supporting RVH is personal. They spent many hours travelling to Toronto for care for their daughter. They don’t want any other family to have to go through that. Bringing more specialized care to RVH is a passion project. The Friths have very generously offered to match donations up to $100,000.

Anonymous donor family’s $9 million matched gift

A family from Innisfil has generously offered to match all new donations, dollar for dollar, up to an incredible $9 million. This family has roots in Innisfil that go back 75 years and four generations. They wish to remain anonymous but their support for the RVH expansion and new site in Innisfil is strong. They hope their gift incentivises others to get on board with the project.

WHAT IS RVH Keep Life Wild Campaign?

The goal is to raise vital funds to support RVH’s planned expansion so they can continue to provide world-class, life-saving care close to home for our booming population. Over the course of the day, you will hear inspiring stories from patients and donors and thoughtful interviews with care providers and hospital leaders, sharing their experiences and perspectives of RVH and its plans to build a health centre for the future, with a focus on these areas of care:

Cancer

Cardiac

Stroke

Critical Care

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Why Keep Life Wild?

This day-long community fundraiser kicks off the end-of-year giving season. A wildly generous anonymous donor has offered to match all new donations, dollar for dollar, up to an incredible $9m; plus, an additional holiday match by Brent & Mary-Anne Frith, up to $100,000, means that every donation will be tripled.

The Keep Life Wild campaign is a rallying cry for the community to come together to protect the way of life that makes Simcoe Muskoka unique. We can’t live a good life – the wild life – without our health. But our healthcare system is under pressure with a rapidly expanding population, an aging population and a high rate of chronic disease.

RVH, the only regional health centre in the region providing specialized care for cancer, cardiac, stroke and critical care, is no exception. People are being cared for in hallways, there are long wait times and people are travelling for care that should be available right here in the region. The Keep Life Wild campaign has a goal to raise $100 million to grant to RVH for their planned expansion—the largest campaign in Simcoe Muskoka history! The expansion will mean more beds, fewer wait times and no more hallway medicine. Which means people can get healthy, stay healthy and stay wild.

We’re inviting everyone in our community to join the fight to Keep Life Wild, and the Radiothon is a great way to engage people, help them understand the role of RVH—no matter where you live in the region—and why community support is so crucial.

KEEP LIFE WILD CAMPAIGN

Simcoe Muskoka is a growing and aging region, with high rates of chronic disease.

Our region has one of the fastest growing populations in the province, forecasting to double in the next 20 years.

Our population is aging and by the time our population doubles, 1 in 3 of us will be seniors.

Seniors on average require the hospital 4 times as much as a younger person and have longer hospital stays.

We face higher rates of obesity, as well as higher tobacco and alcohol use which means we many of us have at least one chronic condition, like heart disease or cancer.

At the same time as our population is booming, our healthcare system is already under considerable strain and needs to grow to ensure we have the care we need - now and in the future.

In many Ontario hospitals, people are being cared for in hallways because of a lack of beds.

Emergency Department wait times are unacceptably long, often because there are no beds available to admit patients which means they are left in the ED, creating a backlog.

People are having to travel for specialized care that should be available here at home.

RVH is also feeling the strain. And, as the only regional health centre in Simcoe Muskoka, providing complex care for cancer, stroke, critical care, and child & youth mental health to people across the region, the implications for us all are serious.

More than 50% of patient visits to RVH come from people outside of Barrie.

Most of these patients come from areas that have their own community hospitals but need to access the specialized care that only RVH provides

In our cancer program alone, 74% of patient visits are people who live outside of Barrie, and 58% in our cardiac program

On any given day, every available bed has a patient in it at RVH. In recent years, about 10 people a day were cared for in unconventional spaces such as a hallway or meeting room

Prior to the pandemic, RVH regularly reached almost 120% capacity

RVH has a plan to build a health centre for the future, ensuring we all have access to world-class, specialized care close to home.

We will be doubling the size of our current site on Georgian Drive in Barrie, considerably increasing our capacity for care in all our regional clinical programs.

We are building a new health centre site in Innisfil—the largest community in the region without its own local hospital—that will work with the North site as an integrated healthcare system.

Our health centre site in Innisfil will focus on outpatient, diagnostics, and urgent care for the surrounding community allowing the health centre in Barrie to l focus on our sickest patients who need lifesaving, complex care.

We’re not just growing bigger; we’re totally reimagining what a hospital can be.

Our design for the new buildings harnesses the natural world that surrounds both sites, bringing nature into patients’ rooms and public spaces.

We are creating an environment that goes beyond what we imagine a hospital to be today, fostering healing and wellness, while connecting people to each other and the community through design.

With the support of the whole community, we can make this vision a reality.