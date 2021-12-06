Jim Wilson Stormwatch - December 6 AM

We have fired up the Jim Wilson Stormwatch today....

You might need some extra time to get where you are going today - heavy snow, freezing rain and now rain and warm temperatures are creating some sloppy back roads. Driving is treacherous on back roads, but the main roads are not too bad; mainly wet with some slushy sections.

School Bus Cancellations:

School buses are cancelled in Simcoe County

Trillium Lakelands District School Board has cancelled buses to all schools in Muskoka, Haliburton and the City of Kawartha Lakes

Environment Canada has issued a number of warnings:

Wind warning in effect for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Strong winds today.



Hazards:

Strong wind with gusts up to 90 km/h.



When:

Early this afternoon through this evening.



Discussion:

A cold front will move through southern Ontario today bringing strong westerly winds.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Snow squall watch in effect for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Conditions are favourable for a period of lake effect snow squalls off Georgian Bay beginning this evening.



Hazards:

Heavy snow and blowing snow.

Snowfall accumulations exceeding 15 cm in 12 hours are possible.



When:

Snow squalls are expected to develop early this evening and continue into Tuesday.



Impacts:

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some

locations. Travel may also be hazardous due to reduced visibility.



Discussion:

A sharp cold front will usher in much colder air this afternoon setting up ideal conditions for lake effect snow squalls.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.