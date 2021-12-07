Jim Wilson Stormwatch - December 7 AM

We have fired up the Jim Wilson Stormwatch again this morning.

Skiers will be thrilled with the dumping of snow overnight - motorists, not so much.

Plows are out, but it's going to take some time to get it all cleaned up, and while the winds have died down, the flurries and squalls are expected to linger today, so give yourself plenty of time to get where you are going.

School Bus Cancellations:

In Simcoe County - there are school bus cancellations for the North Zone. The North Zone includes Elmvale, Midland, Penetanguishene, Orillia. Check here if your school is in the North Zone.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board has cancelled all school vehicles into schools in the City of Kawartha Lakes, including St. Mary's, St. Dominic, St. Luke's and St. John Paul II Elementary schools and St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School.

School Closure:

Burkevale School in Penetanguishene is closed due to the bus cancellations.



Weather Alerts:

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Snow squalls off Georgian Bay today.



Hazards:

Heavy snow and blowing snow.

Snowfall accumulations exceeding 15 cm in 12 hours are possible.



When:

Snow squalls weakening this afternoon.



Impacts:

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Travel may also be hazardous due to very low visibility in bursts of heavy snow and blowing snow.



Discussion:

Strong and gusty west to northwest winds in the wake of a sharp cold front are ushering in fresh arctic air resulting in snow squalls across the region.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Road closures are possible.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.