Jim Wilson Stormwatch - February 16, 2021 AM

JW Stormwatch

STORMWATCH

We have fired up the Jim Wilson Stormwatch for February 16, 2021

BUS CANCELLATIONS:

All school buses in Simcoe County, Muskoka and Dufferin County are cancelled today. 

COMMUNITY CLOSURES AND CANCELLATIONS:

Trillium Lakelands District School Board has closed schools in Muskoka, Haliburton and Kawartha Lakes.

Burkevale School in Penetanguishene will be closed today

True North Christian Academy closed

Hummingbird Montessori School closed

Teddy Bears Picnic in Creemore will be closed today

Huronia Nurse Practitioner led clinic cancelled

ROAD CONDITIONS/CLOSURES:

No road closures - but roads are snow covered . Plows and sanders are out, but it is going to take them time to get to lesser travelled routes, particularly in Orillia where contractors are filling in for striking winter road maintenance staff.

Crash - in Dufferin County -  Hwy 89 between the 4th and 5th Line - CLEARED

 

WEATHER WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

Snowfall Warning in effect for all of southern Ontario - including Barrie-Orillia and Midland, Grey-Bruce and Dufferin. Muskoka not included in the warnings.

 

