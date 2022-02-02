Jim Wilson Stormwatch - February 2, 2022 AM

SCHOOL BUS CANCELLATIONS

School buses are cancelled in Simcoe County - all four weather zones....

Trillium Lakelands has pulled buses into all schools in Muskoka and Haliburton....

Dufferin County buses are also cancelled this morning...

with the bus cancellations - Burkevale School in Penetanguishene is closed...

WEATHER ALERTS

Weather advisory in effect for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.



Hazards:

Snow, with total accumulations of 10 to 20 cm by Thursday morning.

Reduced visibilities due to snow.



Timing:

This morning through Thursday morning.



Discussion:

Rain showers will transition to snow this morning. Snow is expected to continue through tonight before easing by Thursday morning. There is still some uncertainty regarding additional snowfall amounts on Thursday.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

ROAD CONDITIONS



