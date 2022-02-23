iHeartRadio
Jim Wilson Stormwatch - February 23 AM

We have fired up the Jim Wilson Stormwatch - some very icy conditions in parts of our region this morning:

SCHOOL BUS CANCELLATIONS:

Simcoe County school buses are cancelled in the NORTH and WEST weather zones only.  

* North Zone - Elmvale, Midland, Penetanguishene & Orillia

* West Zone - Collingwood, Stayner & Wasaga Beach

Trillium Lakelands has cancelled buses into all schools in Muskoka, Haliburton and Kawartha Lakes...

Buses are running in Dufferin - but there are a number of routes cancelled due to driver absences. Find the list here.

CLOSURES:

Burkevale School in Penetanguishene is closed due to the bus cancellations

ROAD CONDITIONS:

Reports of very icy roads west and north of Barrie and into Muskoka; east of Lake Simcoe in Haliburton and Kawartha Lakes

Plows and sanders are out, so things should improve as they get more salt down.

Be very careful in parking lots and on walkways - and give yourself plenty of time to chisel off your car and defrost your windshield.

There are some problems on the roads:

The 400 extension is blocked at 93 - emergency crews on the scene.
Closures on Hwy 11 north in both directions in the Huntsville area - and significant delays Stephenson Road 2 to 8.

  • Storm-Watch-Midland-Orillia-2021

    Jim Wilson Stormwatch - February 2, 2022 AM

    Happy Groundhog Day - With slippery roads and a winter storm on the way - we have fired up the Jim Wilson Storm Watch this morning, February 2, 2022.
  • storm watch

    Jim Wilson Stormwatch - January 17 AM

    There are weather warnings and advisories for much of province - with a snow event that has just got underway this morning, continuing for much of the day.
  • storm watch

    Jim Wilson Stormwatch - December 7 AM

    Skiers will be thrilled with the dumping of snow overnight - motorists, not so much. Plows are out, but it's going to take some time to get it all cleaned up, and while the winds have died down, the flurries and squalls are expected to linger today, so give yourself plenty of time to get where you are going.
  • storm watch

    Jim Wilson Stormwatch - December 6 AM

    You might need some extra time to get where you are going today - heavy snow, freezing rain and now rain and warm temperatures are creating some sloppy back roads. Driving is treacherous on back roads, but the main roads are not too bad; mainly wet with some slushy sections.

