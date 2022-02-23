Jim Wilson Stormwatch - February 23 AM

We have fired up the Jim Wilson Stormwatch - some very icy conditions in parts of our region this morning:

SCHOOL BUS CANCELLATIONS:

Simcoe County school buses are cancelled in the NORTH and WEST weather zones only.

* North Zone - Elmvale, Midland, Penetanguishene & Orillia

* West Zone - Collingwood, Stayner & Wasaga Beach

Trillium Lakelands has cancelled buses into all schools in Muskoka, Haliburton and Kawartha Lakes...

Buses are running in Dufferin - but there are a number of routes cancelled due to driver absences. Find the list here.

CLOSURES:

Burkevale School in Penetanguishene is closed due to the bus cancellations

ROAD CONDITIONS:

Reports of very icy roads west and north of Barrie and into Muskoka; east of Lake Simcoe in Haliburton and Kawartha Lakes

Plows and sanders are out, so things should improve as they get more salt down.

Be very careful in parking lots and on walkways - and give yourself plenty of time to chisel off your car and defrost your windshield.

There are some problems on the roads:

The 400 extension is blocked at 93 - emergency crews on the scene.

Closures on Hwy 11 north in both directions in the Huntsville area - and significant delays Stephenson Road 2 to 8.