Jim Wilson Stormwatch - January 17 AM

SCHOOL BUS CANCELLATIONS:

School buses and vehicles are cancelled today in Simcoe County - impacting all four weather zones.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board has cancelled buses to schools in Muskoka,  the City of Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton.

 

CANCELLATIONS AND CLOSURES:

All Simcoe County District School Board Schools will be closed today - and students will move to remote learning where possible. The Learn@Home program will run as scheduled.

All Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board schools are closed today to staff and students. Students can access remote learning through their virtual learning classroom. 

Burkevale School in Penetanguishene is closed today.

Orillia Central Pre-school is closed today.

The Couchiching Family Health Team has  canceled all in person programming due to the pending inclement weather. If you have an appointment, please call ahead for further information.

Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is closing its COVID-19 community vaccine clinics for today due to the weather. Those who provided their email address at time of booking have been notified by email. You can re-book through the provincial portall or by calling 1-833-943-3900, or visit the next clinic in your area and they will do their best to accommodate walk ins.

 

WEATHER WARNINGS:

Snowfall warning, and winter travel advisory have been issued for much of southern Ontario including Barrie, Orillia, Midland; Dufferin, Innisfil; York-Durham; Algonquin Park; Halburton.

A winter travel advisory also in effect for Parry Sound-Muskoka.

 

TRAVEL:

Snow began falling early this morning, and roads are becoming snow covered and slippery. Motorists are urged to use caution on the drive.

 

 

 

    Jim Wilson Stormwatch - December 7 AM

    Skiers will be thrilled with the dumping of snow overnight - motorists, not so much. Plows are out, but it's going to take some time to get it all cleaned up, and while the winds have died down, the flurries and squalls are expected to linger today, so give yourself plenty of time to get where you are going.
    Jim Wilson Stormwatch - December 6 AM

    You might need some extra time to get where you are going today - heavy snow, freezing rain and now rain and warm temperatures are creating some sloppy back roads. Driving is treacherous on back roads, but the main roads are not too bad; mainly wet with some slushy sections.

