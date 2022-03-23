Jim Wilson Stormwatch - March 23, 2022

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement calling for significant freezing rain and icy road conditions later on today.

As a result we have School Bus Cancellations:

All school buses and vehicles are cancelled today in Simcoe County - including all weather zones. Schools remain open, including Burkevale School in Penetanguishene.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board has cancelled buses into ALL schools in Muskoka, Haliburton and the City of Kawartha Lakes

The Upper Grand District School Board has cancelled all buses into schools in Dufferin County (Division 4 Green) check the board website for school closures here.