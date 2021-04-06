Your 2021 CMAO Award Nominees!
The Country Music Association of Ontario (CMAOntario) is excited to announce the nominees for the 9th Annual CMAOntario Awards, taking place Sunday, May 30, 2021 as a drive-in style event at the Ancaster Fairgrounds in Hamilton, Ontario. Leading the nominations are 15 time CMAOntario Award winner Meghan Patrick, nine time CMAOntario Award winner Tim Hicks, and viral sensation Robyn Ottolini, with five nominations each.
Hosted by Jason McCoy and Beverley Mahood, the CMAOntario Award Show will close out the CMAOntario Festival & Awards Weekend May 28 - 30, 2021. After presenting the first ever, live, drive-in country music awards show in October 2020, CMAOntario is happy to do it all again this year in Hamilton. The CMAOntario Awards, presented by Slaight Music, will acknowledge the talent and achievements of Ontario's country music industry across 17 categories.
The Final Nominees for the 9th Annual CMAOntario Awards are:
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
"All I Can Do" - Buck Twenty
"F-150" - Robyn Ottolini
"Girls Like Me" - Meghan Patrick
"No Truck Song" - Tim Hicks
"Thank Her For That" - Owen Barney
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
All Woman - Nicole Rayy
Highway Mile - Aaron Allen
Jade Eagleson - Jade Eagleson
Love Wins - Kelly Prescott
The I'm Not Always Hilarious EP - Robyn Ottolini
SONGWRITER(S) OF THE YEAR
Callie McCullough, Scotty Kipfer - "After Midnight"
Recorded by Callie McCullough
Jamie Appleby, Owen Barney, Alyssa Reid, Dave Thomson, Mike Wise - "Thank Her For That"
Recorded by Owen Barney
Meghan Patrick, Jobe Fortner, Ryan Nelson - "Girls Like Me"
Recorded by Meghan Patrick
Robyn Ottolini, Mark Schroor, Erik Fintelman - "F-150"
Recorded by Robyn Ottolini
Tim Hicks, Bruce Wallace, Jeffrey Coplan - "No Truck Song"
Recorded by Tim Hicks
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Elyse Saunders
Kelsi Mayne
Meghan Patrick
Robyn Ottolini
Tianna Woods
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Aaron Allen
Andrew Hyatt
Darcy John
David Boyd Janes
Tim Hicks
GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR
Buck Twenty
Jess and Tay
The Abrams
The Reklaws
The Western Swing Authority
FRANCOPHONE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kristine St-Pierre
Les Rats D'Swompe
Melissa Ouimet
Reney Ray
Stef Paquette
RISING STAR OF THE YEAR
Buck Twenty
Callie McCullough
Elyse Saunders
Robyn Ottolini
Sacha
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"All I Can Do" - Buck Twenty
"Broken Boys" - Nicole Rayy
"Girls Like Me" - Meghan Patrick
"No Truck Song" - Tim Hicks
"Where I'm From" - The Reklaws
FANS' CHOICE
Andrew Hyatt
Jade Eagleson
James Barker Band
Meghan Patrick
Steven Lee Olsen
Tebey
The Reklaws
Tim Hicks
RECORD PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Dustin Olyan - Callie McCullough, Twin Kennedy, Mallory Johnson
Jeff Dalziel - Aaron Allen, David Boyd Janes, River Town Saints
Mark Schroor, Erik Fintelman - Robyn Ottolini, Alexa Goldie, Cory James Mitchell
J. Richard Hutt - Jamie Warren, Sean Hogan, Jessie T, Tianna Woods
Shawn Moore - Ben Hudson, Matt Teed, Emily Clair, Evan Farrell, Emily Kate
ROOTS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
Kelly Prescott
The Abrams
The Good Brothers
The Redhill Valleys
The Western Swing Authority
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (LARGE MARKET)
CHKX KX 94.7, Hamilton
CIKZ COUNTRY 106.7, Kitchener
CJKX KX 96, Oshawa
CKDK COUNTRY 104, Woodstock
CKKL PURE COUNTRY 94, Ottawa
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (MEDIUM MARKET)
CFCO COUNTRY 92.9, Chatham
CHCQ-FM COOL 100.1 FM, Belleville
CJQM COUNTRY 104.3, Sault Ste. Marie
CKQM PURE COUNTRY 105, Peterborough
CKXC COUNTRY 93.5, Kingston
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (SMALL MARKET)
CFDC COUNTRY 105, Shelburne
CHAW COUNTRY 103, Little Current
CHVR PURE COUNTRY 96.7, Pembroke
CICX PURE COUNTRY 106, Orillia
CJDL COUNTRY 107.3, Tillsonburg
CKYY COUNTRY 89, Welland
MUSIC INDUSTRY PERSON OF THE YEAR
Amanda Kingsland, Country 92.3/Rogers Communications
Dave Woods, In The Country
Randy Owen, Radio Host/Personality
Steve Coady, Warner Music Canada
Tommy KW Lam, Reve Music Group Inc.
THE COMPASS AWARD
This recipient is based on a combination of Nielsen Audio On-Demand Streams, Album Sales, Digital Song downloads, and Airplay Spins metrics along with statistics for Facebook, Instagram and, Twitter. The artist, duo, or group with the largest overall outcome of said metrics during the applicable period will be deemed the recipient.
Voting for the awards is restricted to CMAOntario members, with the exception of the Fans' Choice award, which is open to both public and membership voting. Eligible members will have the opportunity to vote on the final ballot as of today up until April 19, 2021.
Music fans can cast their votes for the Fans' Choice award until May 7, 2021 at www.cmaontario.ca/awards/voting.
Performers and additional events from the CMAOntario Festival & Awards Weekend will be announced in the coming weeks.
The CMAOntario Awards are presented by Slaight Music.
CMAOntario Award Show
Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 7pm
Ancaster Fairgrounds
630 Trinity Road South, Hamilton
Tickets On Sale April 12, 2021
CMAOntario Festival & Awards Weekend
May 28 - 30, 2021
Hamilton, Ontario
www.cmaontario.ca
All events subject to change due to COVID-19 restrictions and protocols
