Your 2021 CMAO Award Nominees!

The Country Music Association of Ontario (CMAOntario) is excited to announce the nominees for the 9th Annual CMAOntario Awards, taking place Sunday, May 30, 2021 as a drive-in style event at the Ancaster Fairgrounds in Hamilton, Ontario. Leading the nominations are 15 time CMAOntario Award winner Meghan Patrick, nine time CMAOntario Award winner Tim Hicks, and viral sensation Robyn Ottolini, with five nominations each.

Hosted by Jason McCoy and Beverley Mahood, the CMAOntario Award Show will close out the CMAOntario Festival & Awards Weekend May 28 - 30, 2021. After presenting the first ever, live, drive-in country music awards show in October 2020, CMAOntario is happy to do it all again this year in Hamilton. The CMAOntario Awards, presented by Slaight Music, will acknowledge the talent and achievements of Ontario's country music industry across 17 categories.

The Final Nominees for the 9th Annual CMAOntario Awards are:

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"All I Can Do" - Buck Twenty

"F-150" - Robyn Ottolini

"Girls Like Me" - Meghan Patrick

"No Truck Song" - Tim Hicks

"Thank Her For That" - Owen Barney

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

All Woman - Nicole Rayy

Highway Mile - Aaron Allen

Jade Eagleson - Jade Eagleson

Love Wins - Kelly Prescott

The I'm Not Always Hilarious EP - Robyn Ottolini

SONGWRITER(S) OF THE YEAR

Callie McCullough, Scotty Kipfer - "After Midnight"

Recorded by Callie McCullough

Jamie Appleby, Owen Barney, Alyssa Reid, Dave Thomson, Mike Wise - "Thank Her For That"

Recorded by Owen Barney

Meghan Patrick, Jobe Fortner, Ryan Nelson - "Girls Like Me"

Recorded by Meghan Patrick

Robyn Ottolini, Mark Schroor, Erik Fintelman - "F-150"

Recorded by Robyn Ottolini

Tim Hicks, Bruce Wallace, Jeffrey Coplan - "No Truck Song"

Recorded by Tim Hicks

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Elyse Saunders

Kelsi Mayne

Meghan Patrick

Robyn Ottolini

Tianna Woods

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Aaron Allen

Andrew Hyatt

Darcy John

David Boyd Janes

Tim Hicks

GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR

Buck Twenty

Jess and Tay

The Abrams

The Reklaws

The Western Swing Authority

FRANCOPHONE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kristine St-Pierre

Les Rats D'Swompe

Melissa Ouimet

Reney Ray

Stef Paquette

RISING STAR OF THE YEAR

Buck Twenty

Callie McCullough

Elyse Saunders

Robyn Ottolini

Sacha

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"All I Can Do" - Buck Twenty

"Broken Boys" - Nicole Rayy

"Girls Like Me" - Meghan Patrick

"No Truck Song" - Tim Hicks

"Where I'm From" - The Reklaws

FANS' CHOICE

Andrew Hyatt

Jade Eagleson

James Barker Band

Meghan Patrick

Steven Lee Olsen

Tebey

The Reklaws

Tim Hicks

RECORD PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Dustin Olyan - Callie McCullough, Twin Kennedy, Mallory Johnson

Jeff Dalziel - Aaron Allen, David Boyd Janes, River Town Saints

Mark Schroor, Erik Fintelman - Robyn Ottolini, Alexa Goldie, Cory James Mitchell

J. Richard Hutt - Jamie Warren, Sean Hogan, Jessie T, Tianna Woods

Shawn Moore - Ben Hudson, Matt Teed, Emily Clair, Evan Farrell, Emily Kate

ROOTS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Kelly Prescott

The Abrams

The Good Brothers

The Redhill Valleys

The Western Swing Authority

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (LARGE MARKET)

CHKX KX 94.7, Hamilton

CIKZ COUNTRY 106.7, Kitchener

CJKX KX 96, Oshawa

CKDK COUNTRY 104, Woodstock

CKKL PURE COUNTRY 94, Ottawa

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (MEDIUM MARKET)

CFCO COUNTRY 92.9, Chatham

CHCQ-FM COOL 100.1 FM, Belleville

CJQM COUNTRY 104.3, Sault Ste. Marie

CKQM PURE COUNTRY 105, Peterborough

CKXC COUNTRY 93.5, Kingston



RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (SMALL MARKET)

CFDC COUNTRY 105, Shelburne

CHAW COUNTRY 103, Little Current

CHVR PURE COUNTRY 96.7, Pembroke

CICX PURE COUNTRY 106, Orillia

CJDL COUNTRY 107.3, Tillsonburg

CKYY COUNTRY 89, Welland

MUSIC INDUSTRY PERSON OF THE YEAR

Amanda Kingsland, Country 92.3/Rogers Communications

Dave Woods, In The Country

Randy Owen, Radio Host/Personality

Steve Coady, Warner Music Canada

Tommy KW Lam, Reve Music Group Inc.

THE COMPASS AWARD

This recipient is based on a combination of Nielsen Audio On-Demand Streams, Album Sales, Digital Song downloads, and Airplay Spins metrics along with statistics for Facebook, Instagram and, Twitter. The artist, duo, or group with the largest overall outcome of said metrics during the applicable period will be deemed the recipient.

Voting for the awards is restricted to CMAOntario members, with the exception of the Fans' Choice award, which is open to both public and membership voting. Eligible members will have the opportunity to vote on the final ballot as of today up until April 19, 2021.

Music fans can cast their votes for the Fans' Choice award until May 7, 2021 at www.cmaontario.ca/awards/voting.

Performers and additional events from the CMAOntario Festival & Awards Weekend will be announced in the coming weeks.

The CMAOntario Awards are presented by Slaight Music.

CMAOntario Award Show

Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 7pm

Ancaster Fairgrounds

630 Trinity Road South, Hamilton

Tickets On Sale April 12, 2021

CMAOntario Festival & Awards Weekend

May 28 - 30, 2021

Hamilton, Ontario

www.cmaontario.ca

All events subject to change due to COVID-19 restrictions and protocols

