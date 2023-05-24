101st Dawson Creek Exhibition & Stampede
Welcome to the 101st Annual Dawson Creek Exhibition & Stampede!!
August 9 - 13, 2023
We are looking forward to bringing you everything you know and love about the Greatest Show in the Peace…
• 5 Nights of World Professional Chuckwagon Racing for the “Battle of the North”
• Canadian Pro Tour Rodeo featuring Duane Kesler Championship Rodeo Stock & Calgary Stampede
• All Pro Chuckwagon Racing
• Elite Indian Relay Racing
• Nightly entertainment in the Waterin’ Hole featuring TYLER JOE MILLER FRIDAY & JADE EAGLESON SATURDAY
• Agriculture Fair
• Kids Wild Horse Race
• Junior Rodeo
• Ranch Rodeo
• Mutton Busting
• Friday Parade Downtown
• West Coast Amusements Midway !!
• And Much much, more !
** NEW for 2023, as part of the SMS Equipment Pro Tour Rodeo we will be featured on the COWBOY CHANNEL !!
5 Day Open Seating & Reserved Passes on sale NOW at dawsoncreekex.ca
Sponsorship Packages are also available on the website or via email info@dawsoncreekex.ca