101st Dawson Creek Exhibition & Stampede

August 9 - 13, 2023

We are looking forward to bringing you everything you know and love about the Greatest Show in the Peace…

• 5 Nights of World Professional Chuckwagon Racing for the “Battle of the North”

• Canadian Pro Tour Rodeo featuring Duane Kesler Championship Rodeo Stock & Calgary Stampede

• All Pro Chuckwagon Racing

• Elite Indian Relay Racing

• Nightly entertainment in the Waterin’ Hole featuring TYLER JOE MILLER FRIDAY & JADE EAGLESON SATURDAY

• Agriculture Fair

• Kids Wild Horse Race

• Junior Rodeo

• Ranch Rodeo

• Mutton Busting

• Friday Parade Downtown

• West Coast Amusements Midway !!

• And Much much, more !

** NEW for 2023, as part of the SMS Equipment Pro Tour Rodeo we will be featured on the COWBOY CHANNEL !!

5 Day Open Seating & Reserved Passes on sale NOW at dawsoncreekex.ca

Sponsorship Packages are also available on the website or via email info@dawsoncreekex.ca





