‘IT’S SHOWTIME!’

BRETT KISSEL WITH VERY SPECIAL GUEST — JADE EAGLESON

SATURDAY, JUNE 11TH, 2022

SHOWTIME: 8:00 P.M. PST

OVINTIV EVENTS CENTRE

DAWSON CREEK, BC

For more details: dawsoncreekeventscentre.com

This June, Platinum selling, Multi-CCMA and JUNO Award winner - Brett Kissel - will return to Dawson Creek and the Ovintiv Events Centre with his ‘SHOWTIME!’ tour.

Brett Kissel is constantly exploring new ideas, while never forgetting what he does best — entertain. It’s an approach that has propelled him to the top of the Canadian country music ladder, with twenty-two (22) CCMA Awards, two (2) Juno Awards, an Honour from Canada’s Walk of Fame, two (2) Gold certified albums, two (2) Platinum and eight (8) Gold singles and 15 top-10 radio hits to his credit, including four (4) x #1 singles. Although some artists might see these accomplishments as a cue to hit cruise control, for this proud husband and father of four, it has only added fuel to his fire to give his audiences more, and to expand his musical vision. That’s precisely what he’s done on his latest album, "What Is Life?”, which was just nominated for the upcoming 2022 JUNO Awards for ‘Country Album of the Year!’ The lead single from the album “Make A Life, Not A Living” is also nominated for the 2022 JUNO Award for ‘Single of the Year.’

The reigning CCMA Fans’ Choice Award winner is excited to return to touring to deliver his ‘Showtime’ experience to his loyal fans. Platinum selling, CCMA Award winner Jade Eagleson will join as very special guest..

“FINALLY….it’s time to get back to doing what we all love – and that’s party!! I can’t wait to get together with my fans for the first time in what feels like forever, and celebrate the spirit of country music. I’ll tell you one thing: we’re gonna give it everything we got… we’re gonna go all out… and we’re gonna tear it up all-night-long!”

For more information visit www.dawsoncreekeventscentre.com