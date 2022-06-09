DEKEN Race the 8 - Bulls & Wagons

July 8, 9 & 10

Rycroft Ag Centre Grounds

Chuckwagons | Bullriding | Beer Gardens & Dance

Tearing up the track for the 17th Anniversary in Rycroft, the Western Chuckwagon Association, All Pro Chuckwagons – in association with the Rycroft Ag Society – Promise to bring you the best show we have offered yet! We are excited to incorporate Bullriding, which will keep you on the edge of your seat to the arena for even more excitement!

From enthusiastic young kids showing off their mini chuckwagon skills, Bullriding and local events viewers can enter, such as Mexican poker for the adults, Muttin Bustin for the kids and an adult/youth calf scramble. Three full days of thrilling family entertainment!

Join us Saturday night for a delicious steak supper, dance and amazing live entertainment.

rycroftag.com/race