Dawson Creek - Sportsman's Club - Gun and Sportsman Show
SATURDAY, APRIL 1ST 9AM-5:30PM
SUNDAY, APRIL 2ND 9AM-3PM
When: April 1st and 2nd.
Where: Ovintiv Events Centre
OVINTIV EVENTS CENTRE
#1 - 300 Highway 2, Dawson Creek, BC
Don't miss out on the largest gun show and sportsman show in the Peace Country, over 200 tables with firearms, knives, archery, ATV's and much more.
Concession & ATM On-Site
For more information & to register please contact Brenda at dcscgunshow@gmail.com
TICKETS ON SALE NOW
BY PHONE AT 250-782-7443
Or in person at Box Office in the OVINTIV EVENT CENTRE