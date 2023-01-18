Dawson Creek - Sportsman's Club - Gun and Sportsman Show

SATURDAY, APRIL 1ST 9AM-5:30PM

SUNDAY, APRIL 2ND 9AM-3PM

When: April 1st and 2nd.

Where: Ovintiv Events Centre

OVINTIV EVENTS CENTRE

#1 - 300 Highway 2, Dawson Creek, BC

Don't miss out on the largest gun show and sportsman show in the Peace Country, over 200 tables with firearms, knives, archery, ATV's and much more.

Concession & ATM On-Site

For more information & to register please contact Brenda at dcscgunshow@gmail.com

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

BY PHONE AT 250-782-7443

Or in person at Box Office in the OVINTIV EVENT CENTRE