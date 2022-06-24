iHeartRadio

The Best Damn Music Festival

KYLE SAMPSON PRODUCTIONS presents The Best Damn Music Festival

Friday, August 12, 2022 4:00pm - 11:00pm
Saturday, August 13, 2022 4:00pm - 11:00pm
Location: Exhibition Park
Address: 41 Keller Street, Prince George, BC

Canada's best country music artists are coming to the CN Centre's parking lot for a new festival on August 12 and 13, 2022!

Kyle Sampson Productions Inc. Presents: THE BEST DAMN MUSIC FESTIVAL

VIP Passes, Two Day Passes, and Single Day Passes Available!

Price: $399.99, $179.99, & $99.99 plus service charges & fees

 

Friday Line Up (4pm Start Time):

Brett Kissell

Hunter Brothers

Aaron Pritchett

Rick Stavely

Saturday Line Up (3pm Start Time):

Dean Brody

Special Guest Corb Lund

Washboard Union

The Chris Goodwin Band

Kym Gouchie & Northern Lights

 

Restrictions:

Guests must be 19+ with 2 pieces of valid photo ID

 

 

 

 

 