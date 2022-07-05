World's Invitational Gold Panning Championships - Taylor, BC



Date: July 29 –31, 2022

Location: Peace Island Park, Alaska Hwy, Taylor BC

The District of Taylor is holding its 50th Annual World's Invitation Gold Panning Championships taking place July 29th to 31st at Peace Island Park.

There will be a parade July 29th to start the championship weekend as well as a barbeque and a concession all weekend.

The community is invited to join the events taking place all weekend.

