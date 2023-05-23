iHeartRadio

P6 Static Link

Choose your station
C
Instagram

Peace Cruiser Main Article - v2023

Our Fort Motors Peace Country Cruiser is hitting all the fun events around town!

They will be reporting on weather, what's going on and where you need to be to catch all the good times in our community. Watch for our Peace Country Cruiser for your chance to win great prizing.

Got an event we should know about? Email the Peace Country Cruiser using the form! The Peace Country Cruiser is presented by Triumph MMA & FitnessAll West GlassFort Motors, Brad's Furniture and Appliances, Save on Foods, Trail Blaz'n Power, Home Hardware, Lakepoint Golf & Country Club, Braun's Flooring, and Dawson Creek Co-op.

P6 Footer Group

P6 Static Link

P6 Address Card Footer

Phone

(250) 782-3341

Website

Instagram