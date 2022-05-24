Dawson Creek RCMP investigating alleged quad and generator theft

Dawson Creek RCMP are investigating an alleged theft of a four wheeler, two generators and possibly other items overnight Sunday.

The owner of the property just outside of Dawson Creek posted security footage to social media and contacted RCMP. The homeowner telling CJDC TV they were away camping when their phone provided a security camera notification.

The video posted to Facebook shows a silver sedan with three occupants exiting the vehicle on the property.

While a man in a grey cowboy hat is loading two generators into the backseat, a woman in a red hoodie jumps onto a four wheeler. A camera at a different angle showing the quad driving off the property down a dirt road.

Mounties say they are reviewing the footage which also shows a third alleged thief wearing a mask covering part of his face. The video shows him rifling through a pick-up at the scene before getting back in the car with other items in hand.

Cpl. Shawn Peddle said the RCMP investgation is ongoing. “Anything they deem to be suspicious please report it to us. We investigate all these types of files. Also it’s important to keep your vehicles locked and keep your property secure especially your outbuildings,” he said.

Anyone with information on the alleged theft is asked to contact the Dawson Creek detachment at 250-784-3700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.