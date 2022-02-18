Leaked data shows Peace Region residents donated nearly $36,000 to the trucker convoy
Data leaked from the GiveSendGo fundraising campaign shows $35,890 was donated to the trucker convoy from people living in the Peace Region.
According to the data, a total of 162 people from the Peace Region donated to the convoy.
64 donations from those living in Fort St. John was made to GiveSendGo, the total was $17,786.
68 People from Hudson’s Hope and Tumbler Ridge donated to GiveSendGo for a total of $10,215.
In Dawson Creek, there were 30 donations, totaling $7,889.
Across B.C $1,162,761 was donated by British Columbians.
