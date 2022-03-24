10 dollar a day childcare comes to Fort St. John and Chetwynd

The Province has announced $10 a day childcare for families in Fort St. John and Chetwynd, which means some families won’t have to worry about how they will pay for childcare each month.

The Operations Manager for the Fort St. John YMCA says affordable daycare is something many families in the Peace Region need.

“Childcare is such a hard thing to find, in Fort St. John especially and it's just a high need in our community, so I definitely think that this will benefit a lot of working families being able to go to work and do their jobs and not put such a financial strain on them,” says Harman Atwal.

Atwal says affordable daycare is something a lot of families struggle with.

The $10 a day childcare is being offered at the YMCA’s in both Fort St. John and Chetwynd.

Atwal says although the announcement was made today, there are already over 70 children on the waitlist.

It's going to be, I can only imagine how big it’s going to get,” says Atwal.

Even though kids are being put on the waitlist, parents are still grateful.

“One parent actually left me a voicemail saying I’m paying $300 a week for childcare,” says Atwal.

Atwal says she’s been getting messages similar to that all day and many of those messages are ending with parents expressing how thankful they are.

"Lots of parents are super excited and like oh my goodness this will be such a good thing financially for our family," says Atwal.

The YMCA in Fort St. John and Chetwynd are 2 of the 299 centres getting the $10 a day childcare in Northeast B.C.

According to the province, 3,750 daycare centres throughout B.C. will have the $10 a day childcare by the end of the year.