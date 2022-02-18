2022 High on Ice Winter Festival in Fort St. John now underway

The 2022 High on Ice Winter Festival in Fort St. John is officially here!

The city and local business are prepared for a busy Family Day weekend. Even though one of the biggest events of the year is being done differently, there is still lots for everyone to enjoy.From Friday until Monday, activities and events are going on all across the city. There's a long list of things for the whole family to do.

All long weekend, be amazed while driving through Centennial Park. There you can view ice sculptures from the comfort of your car, available 24 hours a day until Monday night.The city says to expect busier times during the evenings between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Warmer temperatures were a worry for the ice carvers as they worried about possible melting. Now, forecasts have improved, showing freezing temperatures over the family day long weekend.

Eryn Griffith, Arts and Culture Manager for the City of Fort St. John, says she’s thrilled to see the finished carvings.

“I'm really excited about the ice sculptures though myself, especially going through at night and seeing them all lit up, so that'll that's what I'm looking forward to, to see what everything looks like”

Once you've taken in the ice sculptures, there's a free story walk at Toboggan Hill Park. The walk takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Griffith says there are also some more recreational and adult activities to check out as well.

“There is bowling at the Fort Bowling Alley, there is ice fishing, from Backcountry. There’s [hula hooping] at the hula hoop workshop, that's going to be at North Peace Cultural Center. The lido’s doing Laugh Your Ice Off.”

Another fun winter activity going on this weekend, ice skating. Starting Saturday, you can hit the outdoor skating loop at Matthews Park. Anyone preferring indoor skating can head to the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

Some events do require proof of vaccination and most activities are free, but some require payment and registration.

For a full list of events, click here.