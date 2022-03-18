3 doctors departing only 2 replaced, adding to Peace Region physician shortage

Three doctors are departing a Fort St. John medical clinic this summer, but only two have been replaced, adding to the list of people without a family doctor in the Peace Region.

The MLA for Peace River North had to find a new family doctor after loosing a long-time family physician a year ago. Now, Dan Davies and his family are having to go through the process for the second time in a little over a year.

"Now a matter of finding another family doctor which is never an easy thing in our community,” said Davies.

The Fort St. John Family Practice Associates Clinic was not willing to comment on the departure of Dr. Derek Rollo who has not been replaced. Instead directing us to a letter posted to social median that states, Rollo is providing patient care until he leaves on July 1.

Rollo’s soon to be former patients have been urged to register online with Health Link BC joining a wait list for a new family doctor.

Davies is already looking for a new primary care provider. "Get on that list so I’m not having to go to the emergency if I have whatever ailment that can be more than easily dealt with by a family doctor."

In the meantime, Northern Health offers a virtual clinic for patients. Providing services by phone or video call for those who don't have a family doctor.

But there is nothing like personalized care says the Mayor of Dawson Creek, a city that saw a shake up in family doctors last year.

Mayor Dale Bumstead said "What really causes kind the concern in the community, is when your family physician leaves and the new replacement hasn't arrived yet and people feel that gap in service and that's the worry right"

Bumstead hoping the new hospital planned for Dawson Creek will help retain medical professionals. "When you go to work somewhere facilities are one piece of the puzzle in terms of recruiting people," he said.

Davies also focusing on recruitment. "If we can train locals, to become doctors, they're more than likely going to come back here and practice"

Davies is on a long list of politicians calling for an audit of Northern Health to address many issues including a chronic doctor shortage. He's says provincial “cookie cutter” solutions won't keep doctors in the Peace Region.

The MLA even saying it could be time to reinstate local health boards as a means to create community based polices. "The health authorities have been in place for quite some time, so is that the best way to deliver healthcare. Do we need to be looking at a different model?"