53 COVID-19 deaths in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek since 2020
New data is emerging about the number of people who have died from COVID-19 in the Peace Region.
According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, 27 people have died from the virus in Dawson Creek from the beginning of 2020 to April 2022. In Fort St. John, 26 people have died.
Together, those 53 deaths represent roughly 15% of the 358 total deaths from the Northern Health Region.
The death rate per capita in Dawson Creek is also higher than average for the Northern Health region, with 1 death per approximately 456 people. In Fort St. John the rate is lower, at just 1 death per 826 people.
The death rate per capita in the Northern Health region is roughly 1 death per 838 people, which is significantly higher than in the Lower Mainland. In the Vancouver Coastal Health region, there has been just 1 death per 1,398 people.
-
Northern B.C home sales slow down amid interest rate hikesNorthern B.C home sales slow down amid interest rate hikes
-
Provincial health committee seeks public input on overdose crisisThe provincial government is looking for public feedback about the overdose crisis.
-
Dawson Creek bowlers win gold at youth nationals, competition continues TuesdayDawson Creek bowlers win gold at youth nationals, competition continues Tuesday
-
B.C. offering 'fall booster' of COVID-19 vaccine to everyone 12+ beginning in SeptemberThe province is planning to offer a "fall booster" of COVID-19 vaccine to more British Columbians but over 40 per cent of those eligible haven’t accepted an initial booster shot.
-
FSJ pastor opening home for women recovering from addictionWhile suffering from addiction, Darlene McLaughlin was groomed then trafficked as a young woman
-
Wet, cool conditions lead to fewer-than-average wildfires this season; warm weather forecastedThere are currently eleven active wildfires burning here in northeast BC, and they are mostly small and size and being put out quickly.
-
Fort St. John police seize fawn during traffic stopFort St. John RCMP seized a one-month-old deer during a traffic stop last week.
-
Beaver dam causes Alaska Highway washout, two month timeline for repairsThere is more information on what caused a Canada Day washout along the Alaska Highway south of Watson Lake, but it could be two months before the highway reopens.
-
Lightning strikes cause new wildfires near Fort NelsonFive wildfires are currently burning near Fort Nelson, three of which ignited in the past 24 hours.