53 COVID-19 deaths in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek since 2020

New data is emerging about the number of people who have died from COVID-19 in the Peace Region.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, 27 people have died from the virus in Dawson Creek from the beginning of 2020 to April 2022. In Fort St. John, 26 people have died.

Together, those 53 deaths represent roughly 15% of the 358 total deaths from the Northern Health Region.

The death rate per capita in Dawson Creek is also higher than average for the Northern Health region, with 1 death per approximately 456 people. In Fort St. John the rate is lower, at just 1 death per 826 people.

The death rate per capita in the Northern Health region is roughly 1 death per 838 people, which is significantly higher than in the Lower Mainland. In the Vancouver Coastal Health region, there has been just 1 death per 1,398 people.