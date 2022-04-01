'A sense of optimism and hope'- Woman from Fort Nelson First Nation reacts to Pope apology
Reaction from a Fort Nelson First Nation woman who was at the Vatican to witness the Pope apologize.
Taylor Behn-Takoza spoke with Pope Francis on Thursday. She then sat with First Nation, Metis and Inuit delegations to hear the Pope's public address on Friday morning.
Behn-Takoza says although the Pope did apologize, she hopes the Catholic Church will continue to do more.
“There’s pressure on the Catholic Church to continue to meet our demands, to continue to participate in ‘reconcile-action’ and I still feel a sense of optimism and hope."
Behn-Takoza will fly in to Fort St John on Wednesday before returning to Fort Nelson.
Then in two weeks time, she will travel to New York for the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues.
