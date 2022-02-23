Air Canada to begin daily flights between Fort St. John and Calgary
Air Canada announced today that they will begin daily flights between Fort St. John and Calgary on May 1st.
Up to 78 passengers will be able to travel on a daily flight departing Calgary at 2:50pm, and departing Fort St. John at 4:25pm. The bombardier Q-400 will service the route.
Seats are already available for booking on the Air Canada website, app, and at all contact centres. One way tickets can be found for as little as $204.
Air Canada stated that with COVID-19 restrictions easing, demand for travel is increasing across Canada. The Tourism Fort St. John Society and the North Peace Regional Airport are hoping that this move will help bolster tourism in the region.
