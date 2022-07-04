Amanda Black murder trial to begin in January
The trial of the man accused of killing Amanda Black will begin early next year.
Shane Sutherland appeared in court today to fix the date. His trial will begin on January 9th, 2023.
This comes after Sutherland refused to show up for his court appearance scheduled for June 6th.
According to the BC Prosecution Service, Sutherland elected to be tried by a Supreme Court judge sitting without a jury.
Sutherland is charged with second-degree murder in connection with Black’s death. He was arrested on February 8th, 2021, after Fort St. John RCMP were called to the Village St. John neighbourhood. That’s where police say they discovered the body of 22-year-old Black.
