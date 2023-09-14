Another break and enter at hardware store in Fort St. John

According to North Prime Supply’s owner, the store was broken into and robbed over the weekend.

The hardware store owner took to social media to post surveillance video of his store being broken into. The suspect is seen breaking the front door using a rock and rummaging through merchandise and the till. He says three sets of pliers were among the things stolen from his shop.

The incident occurred on 100 Avenue and 81 Street Sunday. The unknown person broke the door at 4:18 a.m. and left about five minutes later.

The break-in comes after multiple businesses were broken into from June 20th to 22nd in a nearby plaza, including Baking Me Crazy, Spicy Fusion and the dog groomers. On June 28, an unknown person broke into Cass’s Kitchen, damaging her window frame.

The Fort St. John RCMP is conducting bike and foot patrols to decrease property crime in the downtown core. They did not respond to our calls or emails in time for publication.