'As one door closes another one opens' NPSS valedictorian excited to graduate

Hundreds of North Peace Secondary School students are set to start the next chapter of their lives Friday.

The 2022 graduation ceremony marks the return of the in person event at the North Peace Arena.

An estimated 375 graduates are set to walk across the stage. Among them are 13 international students from Italy, Bangladesh. Mexico, Nigeria, Hong Kong, Thailand and Japan.

But many have been born and raised in Fort St. John like valedictorian Cameron Louie.

“It is sort of scary and sort of nerve wracking to be finishing this chapter my life. I’m sure I can speak for a lot of the other grads too. It’s a big step forward. As one door closes another one opens. I’m excited” Louie said.

The valedictorian is off to Vancouver Island to study general sciences at University of Victoria before settling on a major. However, the lifetime Fort St. John resident is proud of the education opportunities available here at home.

“Living up here we have a lot of opportunities that maybe people from elsewhere wouldn’t get.”

Louie highlighted dual credit and trades programs available through Peace Region high schools in partnership with Northern Lights College

As they pursue new opportunities, many of the soon to be former NPSS students will also take home scholarships and bursaries. Staff said local sponsors will provide over $150,000 in financial aid towards the next chapter of graduates lives.