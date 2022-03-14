B.C. increasing minimum wage to $15.65 an hour

Minimum wage workers across B.C. will soon see a pay boost of 45 cents more per hour, according to the province’s labour minister.

In an announcement Monday, Harry Bains said the general minimum wage will be raised to $15.65 an hour, effective June 1, 2022.

"The 45 cent increase is based on British Columbia's average annual inflation rate in 2021," says Bains. "At 2.8 per cent for the year, B.C.'s inflation in 2021 was the highest since 1993."

Along with changes to the general minimum wage, Bains also announced a 2.8 per cent increase to alternate minimum wages, for “live-in camp leaders, live-in home support and resident caretaker workers.”

The new wage for those workers will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

Last year, the province increased the minimum wage to $15.20 from $14.60. As well, the liquor server minimum wage of $13.95 an hour was replaced with the general minimum wage.

Nearly 400,000 people in B.C. work for minimum wage.

The Government says the increase is to fill the gap between living wage and minimum wage.

The franchise owner of Burger King in Dawson Creek says the pandemic and inflation have already hurt businesses, the wage increase isn’t going to help.

“Everybody deserves a living wage and everybody deserves to quality of life but the problem is that the Provincial Government and the Federal Government are so far removed from reality that they don’t understand when you all the sudden hike minimum wage, the same time you hike carbon taxes, it's not helping families, it's not helping people afford things,” says Trevor Bolin.

Bolin says the increase may help those working minimum wage jobs but it won’t help business’, owners or their families.

With files from CTV Vancouver.