B.C. lifting 'vaccine passports' this week as health officials announce a second COVID-19 booster

B.C. is lifting the COVID-19 vaccine card requirements this week, even though officials are expecting an increase in cases in the coming weeks.

As of Friday, vaccine passports will no longer be required in British Columbia.

“It is no longer required under order so no longer a legal order but we do know that many businesses are looking at their own clientele and their own people who go into theatres and movie theatres and some will continue to require this,” says Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer.

Dr. Henry says in the last few months COVID-19 cases have declined steadily which means she says, as B.C. moves through this phase of the pandemic, more restrictions can be lifted.

Those restrictions include, COVID-19 safety plans; businesses no longer need to follow safety plans but instead transition to communicable disease plans to ensure they continue to operate safely.

Additionally, students living in post secondary housing no longer need to be vaccinated.

“We have seen there are very high rates of immunization in young people, particularly young people who are living as residents in post secondary institutions,” says Henry.

Henry also announced the Province’s plan to roll out spring booster shots.

The dose will be available for seniors aged 70 and older, those living in Indigenous communities who are 55 and older and those living in long term care facilities.

“An extra booster dose right now will provide a rapid increase in antibodies, we’ve seen that in data in other countries where this has been used and will provide that spring protection as we are able to get to more activities in the community,” says Henry.

The spring booster shot will also be available for those who are immune compromised, 6 weeks after their third shot. Health officials did not say whether the 4th dose will be available for those in younger age groups.