B.C. semi licensing costing farmers five times as much

New regulations from the B.C. government are hitting Peace Region farmers in their pocket books.

The province implemented new safety training to drive semi tractor trailers that costs five times as much as a year ago.

Earnest Wiebe already has his class one license needed to haul grain, hay and cattle with a semi-tractor trailer.

However, Mandatory Entry Level Training (MELT) will make it very expensive for his youngest son to start helping on the farm by driving big rigs. "It makes it far more difficult for him to get his class one license now," said Wiebe.

The youngest Wiebe may have to fork out up to $17,000 for the license that would have cost as low as $3000 before the new training was in place. The extra cost is paying for 100 additional hours of training than his brothers who received their class one license under the old system.

In a statement, the Ministry of Public Safety said they implemented M.E.L.T. last fall to "enhance road safety."

Wiebe acknowledges the need for safety training but says the price tag is not affordable especially for farmers who don't use their semi's throughout the whole year.

"Sometimes it'll park for over a month. Sometimes two months before we'll even fire it up. We can only haul grain when the elevators call for grain and cattle is just basically two times a year, " he said.

After a summer with extreme weather ranging from tornadoes to drought.

Mike Bernier the MLA for Peace River South says farmers are forced pay for training or hire someone else. "That's a tough decision for someone who is just scrapping by like a lot of our farmers in our area are right now," he said.

Despite delays due to the pandemic, the ministry says there are licensing appointments available throughout the province.

The deadline for class one licenses under the old system was Oct 18, 2021. From start to finish, the training can take one to six months depending on the time of year.

Bernier said the wait is frustrating because class one licenses are in high demand. “It's about having the training and testing that's needed in our region."

Meanwhile, Wiebe is hoping the government may recognize previous heavy equipment experience for farm kids like his. That way when the youngest Wiebe turns 19, the process would be simpler and cheaper.

"I would just like it if the government would actually recognize some of the issues and some of the backlogs and things like that and actually address them," Wiebe said.