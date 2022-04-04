Back to school: Peace Region students no longer required to wear masks at school

Spring Break has ended and students are returning to class today but something’s are not the same as they were before the break.

Students returning to school will no longer be required to wear a mask, it’s up to the student to decide if they want to continue wearing a face covering.

However, students who have just returned from an International trip over Spring Break, must wear a mask for 14 days.

“Those are federal travel rules so we're required to follow them so there is that 14 days upon return to Canada, however the guidelines also do allow for those exceptions that we were aware of before, where some students were unable to wear masks and some staff as well," says Stephen Petrucci, Superintendent, SD60.

Other changes to classrooms include, space arrangement, desks no longer need to be 6 feet apart meaning students will be able to work together again.

Volunteers and guests will now be allowed to visit classrooms for events and presentations, however they just sign in, in the office.

All visitors, students and staff must still continue with their daily health checks before arriving at school.

“We're very relieved to be able to gather again for example, to have the choice of wearing a mask I think some aspects, we're going to be more aware of as we all will be around the world in terms of health checks and if you're sick stay home but overall there’s some kind of normalcy," says Petrucci.

As of right now, school events have a 50% capacity limit and require a proof of vaccination but starting Thursday, April 7th school events will return to 100% capacity.