Backyard hen owner walking on eggshells hoping City of Fort St. John changes bylaw

A Fort St. John woman is breaking the law by keeping chickens in her back yard.

“I worry everyday that I might lose my hens," said Sherry Normandeau who has been keeping hens in the backyard of her Fort St John home for the last seven years. She's walking on egg shells while hoping the city re-considers its current bylaw.

In Fort St. John fowl like geese, ducks, and chickens aren't allowed to be kept by those living within city limits.

However, Normandeau says the risk is worth the reward. "I'm getting fresh eggs everyday for me and family, and my neighbours get free eggs."

But if she lived in Calgary, Normandeau wouldn't have to worry about loosing her birds. That city opened lottery applications for 100 households following a backyard hen pilot project.

Trevor Bolin, A Fort St John City Councillor, says this issue came up 4 years ago and there were concerns about animal welfare. "We need to make sure the safety of the animal is always at the fore front of our minds," he said.

The SPCA enforces the Canadian Code of Practice for backyard laying hens and could intervene in other parts of the Peace Region if cruelty concerns arose.

Something Normandeau says doesn’t make sense. "If there is an issue, they go to our SPCA anyway. So why not allow Fort St. John people to have them," she said.

But in the past, Bolin says things like capcity issues at the North Peace SPCA branch were a concern. He said "Staffing, funding, the size of coop. The size of facility. The size of yard," were considered when previous amendments to the bylaw were proposed.

In the meantime, Normandeau says her coop follows guidelines from just down the highway in Taylor where backyard chickens are allowed. In that district, households can have up to six laying hens so long as they obtain a permit.

The birds are also legal in rural areas like Charlie Lake providing an alternative to grocery store eggs.

Although she's breaking the rules, Normandeau says her hens are popular in the neighbourhood.

"I have a little girl who walks by and gives them treats. The neighbour in the fall brings apples and throws them over the fence. Everyone in the vicinity knows that they're here and iIve never had any complaints about them."