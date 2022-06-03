BC police watchdog finds RCMP did not contribute to woman's death in Wonowon incident

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) has found RCMP actions were appropriate and did not contribute to a woman’s death after a police involved incident in Wonowon, B.C.

Police received a report before 7 pm on March 8 that an intoxicated and suicidal woman was driving northbound on Highway 97.

Mounties say they located the woman at the Petro Canada gas station in Wonowon. Police say they attempted to speak with her before she drove away in a red Dodge Journey.

The IIO report confirmed video footage shows the woman quickly drove off southbound.

The investigation also found RCMP cruiser data showed “police initially followed the vehicle before discontinuing and coming to a stop.”

RCMP say officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the woman failed to stop.

The IIO says witnesses observed the Journey leave the road and confirmed that they did not see police following the vehicle.

Mounties located her vehicle upright in a ditch along the highway. Police say the woman was outside the vehicle and unconscious when they arrived on scene.

The IIO report says the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The IIO investigation is now concluded while the BC Coroners Service independent investigation into the death continues.